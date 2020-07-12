HELP WANTED: Alert functionality not working as expected
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TheBrinded: I'm expecting to have one alert when it crosses
input int TriggerCandle = 1; ⋮ if (((TriggerCandle > 0) && (Time[0] > LastAlertTime))… {
Really? I expect continuous alerts, one per candle.
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Hi,
I'm trying add an alert functionality to the attached indicator, please see below for what I have so far:
I'm expecting to have one alert when it crosses (and the candle is closed)above the 26.5 level.
I'm expecting to have another alert when it crosses (and the candle is closed) below the 27.0 level.
Sadly, I'm getting alerts almost every millisecond.
Is there anyone out there who may be able to help?