My signal is public but I cannot see it..

Hi guys,

I am trading since 4 years now, and just decided to offer copy trading. When I try to research it, I cannot find it. I did register as a seller and can see it in my public signals. Are you guys able to see it or not ? 

Thanks

Julien

 
Not all signals are ranked and rated, be patient.



