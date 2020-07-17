My signal is public but I cannot see it..
Julien Bernard Claude Boiteau:
Hi guys,
I am trading since 4 years now, and just decided to offer copy trading. When I try to research it, I cannot find it. I did register as a seller and can see it in my public signals. Are you guys able to see it or not ?
Thanks
Julien
Not all signals are ranked and rated, be patient.
