cancel Freelance job

New comment
 

hellow i am cancel Freelance job money not return again any problem ,,developemer also rejecton job,,,,,,,,

the system still has not process this cancelation

 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:

hellow i am cancel Freelance job money not return again any problem ,,developemer also rejecton job,,,,,,,,

the system still has not process this cancelation

It may need some time, it doesn't happen instantly.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

It may need some time, it doesn't happen instantly.

 the site shows this picture its process on,,thank you reply

New comment