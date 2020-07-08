cancel Freelance job
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:
the system still has not process this cancelation
hellow i am cancel Freelance job money not return again any problem ,,developemer also rejecton job,,,,,,,,
the system still has not process this cancelation
It may need some time, it doesn't happen instantly.
Eleni Anna Branou:
It may need some time, it doesn't happen instantly.
the site shows this picture its process on,,thank you reply
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hellow i am cancel Freelance job money not return again any problem ,,developemer also rejecton job,,,,,,,,
the system still has not process this cancelation