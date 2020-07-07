Special Pattern for each pair

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Hello everone,

I have an idea which is that every pair has a special pattern to trade. 

For example, while there was no event, sometimes XAUUSD pair has a graph like that.

Trade suggestion for XAUUSD : if there is no event and suddenly graph icreases or decreas, it will happen opposite side.

XAUUSD


Another pair is USDTRY.

USDTRY has special pattern like the graph. Price does every movement again and again.

Trade suggestion for USDTRY: if spreads low, we can open many trades for it. 

USDTRY


I think every pair has a special pattern.

If you have any other speacial pattern for other pairs, please share with me.

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