Better looking,better work
I agree with you. (Font attached)
metaeditor.ini colors:
[Colors] Color0=0 Color1=13882323 Color2=16777215 Color3=11829830 Color4=591880 Color5=36095 Color6=8421504 Color7=16776960 Color8=65535 Color9=8454016 Color10=16736352 Color11=255 Color12=16776960 Color13=16728224 Color14=16711935
Files:
dejavu_dejavu-sans-mono.zip 745 kb
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when developers use IDE,we always find our favorite color template
MQL IDE can change color too,here's my color schemes,any body else love to share?