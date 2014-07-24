Better looking,better work

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when developers use IDE,we always find our favorite color template

MQL IDE can change color too,here's my color schemes,any body else love to share?

 

I agree with you. (Font attached)

metaeditor.ini colors:

[Colors]
Color0=0
Color1=13882323
Color2=16777215
Color3=11829830
Color4=591880
Color5=36095
Color6=8421504
Color7=16776960
Color8=65535
Color9=8454016
Color10=16736352
Color11=255
Color12=16776960
Color13=16728224
Color14=16711935
Files:
dejavu_dejavu-sans-mono.zip  745 kb
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