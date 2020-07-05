Freelancer Problem, Forzen Money 2 Week after finished Job

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Hello

I am developer and i  "FINISHED" the job 10 Days ago !!!!

the money is Still Frozen :

there is no answer from "Service Desk"

i don't know how  can i get free the money

 
MOEIN MANSOURI:

Hello

I am developer and i  "FINISHED" the job 10 Days ago !!!!

the money is Still Frozen :

there is no answer from "Service Desk"

i don't know how  can i get free the money

WE cannot do anything for you in the forum.

Expect a long wait for the service desk to reply.

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