Freelancer Problem, Forzen Money 2 Week after finished Job
MOEIN MANSOURI:
Hello
I am developer and i "FINISHED" the job 10 Days ago !!!!
the money is Still Frozen :
there is no answer from "Service Desk"
i don't know how can i get free the money
WE cannot do anything for you in the forum.
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Hello
I am developer and i "FINISHED" the job 10 Days ago !!!!
the money is Still Frozen :
there is no answer from "Service Desk"
i don't know how can i get free the money