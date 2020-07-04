MTF ADXW Indicator works fine and draws all lines correctly but after some time indicator buffers values became 0. Also indicator is very slow.
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Hello,
I am trying to code MTF ADXW indicator. Below is my code which works fine and draws all lines correctly(See screenshot below) but after some time indicator buffers values became 0. Also indicator is very slow.
I hope somebody can give me suggestions and tell me whats wrong with my code.
Thanks in advanced.