Specific time frame/chart error

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I recently noticed this error but only on a four hour chart which happens to be my anchor chart for analysis. Thanks and profitable trading to all!


4H-EURUSD chart error

 
Right click → Refresh
 

Does the market have to be open because that's not doing anything. Have been using MT4 for years and it's never happened until days ago.

William Roeder:
Right click → Refresh
 
Mr. Al Vega: Does the market have to be open

No, but you do have to be connected to your broker. Probably, 24 hours from now.

 

Got it/thanks. Happy 4th.


William Roeder:

No, but you do have to be connected to your broker. Probably, 24 hours from now.

 

Understand not being ungrateful as your effort is appreciated but that did not fix the issue. Regards.


William Roeder:

No, but you do have to be connected to your broker. Probably, 24 hours from now.

 

Mr. Al Vega:

Understand not being ungrateful as your effort is appreciated but that did not fix the issue. Regards.


There was an update and now refresh worked, thanks.
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