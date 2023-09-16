Is that the open position time or close position time for profits and losses by hours. (MT5)
Sky L:
Dear experienced traders
Is that the open position time or close position time for profits and losses by hours.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
Closing times, since then profits or losses are recorded in history.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Closing times, since then profits or losses are recorded in history.
Thank you so much to your continuing support, Eleni!
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Dear experienced traders
Is that the open position time or close position time for profits and losses by hours.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky