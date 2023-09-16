Is that the open position time or close position time for profits and losses by hours. (MT5)

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Dear experienced traders

Is that the open position time or close position time for profits and losses by hours. 

Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky 



 
Sky L:

Dear experienced traders

Is that the open position time or close position time for profits and losses by hours. 

Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky 

Closing times, since then profits or losses are recorded in history.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Closing times, since then profits or losses are recorded in history.

Thank you so much to your continuing support, Eleni! 

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