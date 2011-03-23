MAX_DBL
Could you create ticket using ServiceDesk?
We need to get a full source code (all mq5, mqh files) to reproduce. Unfortunately the part of code you have attached doesn't allow us to reproduce your problem.
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Hello,
I keep getting this error for empty_value. What am I doing incorrectly?