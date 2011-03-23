MAX_DBL

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Hello,

I keep getting this error for empty_value. What am I doing incorrectly?

bool CSignalCOS::InitIndicators(CIndicators* indicators)
  {
//--- 
   if(indicators==NULL)       return(false);
//--- 
   if(!InitOpen(indicators))  return(false);
//--- 
   if(!InitHigh(indicators))  return(false);
//--- 
   if(!InitLow(indicators))  return(false);
//--- 
   if(!InitClose(indicators))  return(false);
//--- 
   if(!InitTickVolume(indicators))  return(false);
//
   return(true);
  }
//---
bool CSignalCOS::InitOpen(CIndicators* indicators)
  {
//---
   if(m_open==NULL)
      if((m_open=new CiOpen)==NULL)
        {
         printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating object");
         return(false);
        }
//---
   if(!indicators.Add(GetPointer(m_open)))
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error adding object");
      delete m_open;
      return(false);
     }
//---
   if(!m_open.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period))
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing object");
      return(false);
     }
//---
   m_open.Refresh(-1);
   return(true);
  }
bool CSignalCOS::InitHigh(CIndicators* indicators)
  {
//---
   if(m_high==NULL)
      if((m_high=new CiHigh)==NULL)
        {
         printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating object");
         return(false);
        }
//---
   if(!indicators.Add(GetPointer(m_high)))
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error adding object");
      delete m_high;
      return(false);
     }
//---
   if(!m_high.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period))
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing object");
      return(false);
     }
//---
   m_high.Refresh(-1);
   return(true);
  }
bool CSignalCOS::InitLow(CIndicators* indicators)
  {
//---
   if(m_low==NULL)
      if((m_low=new CiLow)==NULL)
        {
         printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating object");
         return(false);
        }
//---
   if(!indicators.Add(GetPointer(m_low)))
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error adding object");
      delete m_low;
      return(false);
     }
//---
   if(!m_low.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period))
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing object");
      return(false);
     }
//---
   m_low.Refresh(-1);
   return(true);
  }
bool CSignalCOS::InitClose(CIndicators* indicators)
  {
//---
   if(m_close==NULL)
      if((m_close=new CiClose)==NULL)
        {
         printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating object");
         return(false);
        }
//---
   if(!indicators.Add(GetPointer(m_close)))
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error adding object");
      delete m_close;
      return(false);
     }
//---
   if(!m_close.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period))
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing object");
      return(false);
     }
//---
   m_close.Refresh(-1);
   return(true);
  }
bool CSignalCOS::InitTickVolume(CIndicators *indicators)
  {
//---
   if(m_tick_volume==NULL)
      if((m_tick_volume=new CiTickVolume)==NULL)
        {
         printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating object");
         return(false);
        }
//---
   if(!indicators.Add(GetPointer(m_tick_volume)))
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error adding object");
      delete m_tick_volume;
      return(false);
     }
//---
   if(!m_tick_volume.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period))
     {
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing object");
      return(false);
     }
//---
   m_tick_volume.Refresh(-1);
   return(true);
  }
//
double CSignalCOS::Opens(int index)
   {
      m_open.Refresh(-1);
      double open;
      open=Open(index)-Open(index+5);
      open/=6;
      Print(" open : ",open," & op price : ",Open(index));
      return(open);
   }
//---
double CSignalCOS::Highs(int index)
   {
      m_high.Refresh(-1);
      double high;
      high=High(index)-High(index+5);
      high/=6;
      Print(" high : ",high," & hi price : ",High(index));
      return(high);
   }
//---
double CSignalCOS::Lows(int index)
   {
      m_low.Refresh(-1);
      double low;
      low=Low(index)-Low(index+5);
      low/=6;
      Print(" low : ",low," & lo price : ",Low(index));
      return(low);
   }
//---
double CSignalCOS::Closes(int index)
   {
      m_close.Refresh(-1);
      double close;
      close=Close(index)-Close(index+5);
      close/=6;
      Print(" close : ",close," & cl price : ",Close(index));
      return(close);
   }
//---
long CSignalCOS::TickVolumes(int index)
   {
      m_tick_volume.Refresh(-1);
      long tick_volume;
      tick_volume=TickVolume(index)+TickVolume(index+1)+TickVolume(index+2)+TickVolume(index+3)+TickVolume(index+4)+TickVolume(index+5);
      Print(" vol : ",tick_volume);
      return(tick_volume);
   }
//---
 

Could you create ticket using ServiceDesk?

We need to get a full source code (all mq5, mqh files) to reproduce. Unfortunately the part of code you have attached doesn't allow us to reproduce your problem.

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