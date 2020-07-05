How to jump to the past time in visualization back test
We can also use wheel button in the mouse.
Sky L:Offtopic (the post was not related to this thread).
I saw someone leave a comment in here by smartphone device and it deleted.
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Sergey Golubev:
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Thank you, Sergey!
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Dear experienced traders
I'm testing a scalping EA on M1 in the fastest visualization back test.
As it is the fastest mode, it runs quick and helped me so much.
However, I have to move to the past time(the time of the position opened and closed) to check the EA open and close in the right way or not.
That is quite hard and not efficiency, because I have to use my mouse to go back to the position on M1 chart.
I know the exactly time of position opened and closed, because they are displayed in the history.
Do you know how to jump to the past time in visualization back test?
* I tried the skip, but it doesn't work well.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky