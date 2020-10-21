Does anyone know how to draw line during Visual Mode?
What is the problem? Need more details.
The chart that is shown when in Strategy Tester visual mode is a template called tester.tpl. Create this template with all the indicators, lines, shapes that you want and save it as tester.tpl. This template will be used to show your chart every time you use visual mode. If you have set up in your EA how to draw objects such as lines, they will be created as programmed as the testing progresses.
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
- www.mql5.com
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I would like to draw line like the chart above. (It's from MT4). Does anyone know how? Thanks