What is the 2 price in visualize test chart?
Dear experienced traders
What is the 2 price in visualize test chart?
Is that ask and Bid? Does slippage included?
Is that possible to check slippage in back test?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
I really don't know what the 2nd price is, the first is the price where the trade was executed.
Its not bid/ask prices and it has nothing to do with slippage though, that's for sure.
Slippage is included in MT5, but not in MT4.
Yes, in MT5 every tick based on real ticks backtest, you can get almost real 100% trustworthy results, that include real spread and slippage.
The only time that you will see some difference it will be during NFP or similar events.
I really don't know what the 2nd price is, the first is the price where the trade was executed.
Its not bid/ask prices and it has nothing to do with slippage though, that's for sure.
Slippage is included in MT5, but not in MT4.
Yes, in MT5 every tick based on real ticks backtest, you can get almost real 100% trustworthy results, that include real spread and slippage.
The only time that you will see some difference it will be during NFP or similar events.
Thank you so much for your continuing support, Eleni.
I really don't know what the 2nd price is, the first is the price where the trade was executed.
Its not bid/ask prices and it has nothing to do with slippage though, that's for sure.
Slippage is included in MT5, but not in MT4.
Yes, in MT5 every tick based on real ticks backtest, you can get almost real 100% trustworthy results, that include real spread and slippage.
The only time that you will see some difference it will be during NFP or similar events.
The second price is the price corresponding to the mouse position.
Thank you so much, Alain.
Interesting design.
Do you know why sometime I position the mouse on the bar, but the price don't displayed?
Sorry for a very open question.
I'm testing an EA on M1 and I have to check the trigger candle's price.
Sometimes I map my mouse to the bar and move it in the bar, but it don't show the price. Quite difficult to understand.
The blue arrow is where the buy order was opened. The red arrow is where the order was close.
Bid/Ask is irrevalent. Mouse is irrevalent. There is no slippage in the tester.
The blue arrow is where the buy order was opened. The red arrow is where the order was close.
Bid/Ask is irrevalent. Mouse is irrevalent. There is no slippage in the tester.
Thank you so much, William.
Thank you so much, Alain.
Interesting design.
Do you know why sometime I position the mouse on the bar, but the price don't displayed?
Sorry for a very open question.
I'm testing an EA on M1 and I have to check the trigger candle's price.
Sometimes I map my mouse to the bar and move it in the bar, but it don't show the price. Quite difficult to understand.
If I understand well the question, you want to see a bar price (OHLC), for that you need to position the mouse near the close of a candle.
Thank you so much, Alain. It works.
The blue arrow is where the buy order was opened. The red arrow is where the order was close.
Bid/Ask is irrevalent. Mouse is irrevalent. There is no slippage in the tester.
Thank you so much, William!
It looks like blue is buy and red is sell.
I'm testing an scalping EA, the buy and sell are almost in one bar. Do you know how to know open and close in one bar from the chart?
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Dear experienced traders
What is the 2 price in visualize test chart?
Is that ask and Bid? Does slippage included?
Is that possible to check slippage in back test?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky