What does that mean ?
I do not know (I hope - more experienced user may reply if they know).
You can check VPS journal for possible issue or any, and if everythiung is fine so it may be Metatrader was updated with logo for example ...
You can check VPS journal for possible issue or any, and if everythiung is fine so it may be Metatrader was updated with logo for example ...
Robin:
Hello
I rented vps two weeks ago but today this logo appeared (inside the red circle).
What does that logo mean? And how can it be fixed?
This usually means that you are not properly synchronized/migrated with your MQL5 VPS.
Check your MQL5 VPS (right click) Journal for details and if you see that something is not right, synchronize/migrate your local trading environment (Experts, indicators, signal etc.) again.
It may also be nothing and can be resolved with a simple terminal restart.
Thank you so much.
The logo disappeared automatically.
Everything now is perfect.
Thank you again. ❤
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Hello
I rented vps two weeks ago but today this logo appeared (inside the red circle).
What does that logo mean? And how can it be fixed?