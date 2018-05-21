MetaQuotes Software Is the Sponsor of the Brazilian Trading Championship Campeonato de Traders 1ª Edição
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The largest Brazilian brokerXP Investimentos is holding its first trading championship - Campeonato de Traders 1ª Edição. The event is arranged with the help of MetaQuotes Software Corp. XP Investimentos has recently started offering MetaTrader 5 trading platform to 80 000 of their clients.
The competition is open to everyone. Participants are required to sign up, open a trading account with XP Investimentosand deposit 5 000 Brazilian reais to it. According to the contest rules, participants will trade BM&FBovespa mini-indexes within 4 weeks. The traders with the highest profit from initial deposit win the contest.
You can register as a participant of Campeonato de Traders from the 14th of July until the 5th of August. The championship is to be held from the 11th of August to the 5th of September.
The winners will be awarded the following prizes:
You can find the competition rules here.Download MetaTrader 5, sign up for the Championship and compete for a trip to Las Vegas!