MetaLang.exe
Hi Sarsali
After MT build 600, MT removed the "metalang.exe" compiler & replaced it
with "mql.exe" which was basically the same thing. I think they then replaced it with cpp.exe in build 616. If you can't find either file in your MT folder (mine seem to have disappeared since the last update), here's the links for the standalone compiler:
- https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mql.exe
- https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mql64.exe
Cheers
Filter
Hi Sarsali
After MT build 600, MT removed the "metalang.exe" compiler & replaced it
with "mql.exe" which was basically the same thing. I think they then replaced it with cpp.exe in build 616. If you can't find either file in your MT folder (mine seem to have disappeared since the last update), here's the links for the standalone compiler:
- https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mql.exe
- https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mql64.exe
Cheers
Filter
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I have to Introduce MetaLang.exe File to Etasoft Program. does anybody know where can i find it?! Thanks.