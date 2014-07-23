MetaLang.exe

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I have to Introduce MetaLang.exe File to Etasoft Program. does anybody know where can i find it?!  Thanks.


 

Hi Sarsali

 

After MT build 600, MT removed the "metalang.exe" compiler & replaced it with "mql.exe" which was basically the same thing. I think they then replaced it with cpp.exe in build 616. If you can't find either file in your MT folder (mine seem to have disappeared since the last update), here's the links for the standalone compiler:

Cheers

Filter

 
Filter:

Hi Sarsali

 

After MT build 600, MT removed the "metalang.exe" compiler & replaced it with "mql.exe" which was basically the same thing. I think they then replaced it with cpp.exe in build 616. If you can't find either file in your MT folder (mine seem to have disappeared since the last update), here's the links for the standalone compiler:

Cheers

Filter

Thank's a lot Filter.
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