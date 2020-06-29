The new mt5 app update is a joke!
Has anyone notice the new update?
interface?
No different from the previous updates.
Besides, many features/fixing/etc were added up to the users' requests.
Seems - you did not use MT5 for the past few years.
If you do not like MT5 (some people like MT5, some other people do not like MT5) so - do not use it.
I love mt5, up till the update since three days ago.
Seems like you can’t read :) mt5 app, app, app, not the computer version :)
I love mt5, up till the update since three days ago.
I am using desktop version only sorry.
After the new updates 64 bit version metatrader 5 refuses to start on my terminal (starts -> suspends == nothing as a result)
32 bit builds are working
