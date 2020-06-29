The new mt5 app update is a joke!

Has anyone notice the new update? 
The original simple and clean interface is gone ! Now it’s forced to the messy interface with all the extra info that’s not needed! 

Also, the iPad version is horrible! There can only be one chart on display now!!!!! Why???????! 

Why is the update making everything worse ? 

 
rinki1108:
interface?
No different from the previous updates.
Besides, many features/fixing/etc were added up to the users' requests.

Seems - you did not use MT5 for the past few years.




If you do not like MT5 (some people like MT5, some other people do not like MT5) so - do not use it.

 
Seems like you can’t read :)  mt5 app, app, app, not the computer version :)
I love mt5, up till the update since three days ago. 
 
I am using desktop version only sorry.
 
I am using desktop version only sorry.
No worries, sorry I’m just so frustrated :( 
Especially the iPad version is like a nightmare now and there is nothing I can do to adjust them myself. 

 

After the new updates  64 bit version metatrader 5 refuses to start on my terminal (starts -> suspends == nothing as a result)

32 bit builds are working

 
Seems like you can't write :) Where in your original post did you say mobile? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.

 
Seems like you can't write :) Where in your original post did you say mobile? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.

Post title needs no crystal balls :)
Mt5 app. Boom
 No magic needed 
