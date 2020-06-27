(Old posts dont help) MT4 Optimization results not matching Backtest results
I've been in exactly the same situation.
As ridiculous as it may sound, the problem was solved when I removed all MT5 related folders from my Virtual hard drive in Windows.
This may not apply to your troubles, but I'm just offering a little friendly information.
Thank you for this Kang. I'll take any suggestions I can get!
I should have mentioned it is MT4, i will update my post now.
Your reply is helpful, though. I have cloned instances of my MT4. will try deleting them to see what happens.
Update here...
My spread was set to 'current'. I changed it to a fixed spread (5), it seems to be working now.
Does anyone know if this is the right solution?
Hi, I need some help fixing my optimizer so I can resume the optimization of my EA.
My optimization results are useless because they are showing me trillions of dollars and insane profit factors. The actual backtest results for the parameters are completely different. Sometimes even negative. There is no correlation at all. This is quite frustrating because it was working fine a week ago, but now it is not.
I've spent a few days trying to fix this before asking here. I tried clearing my tester cache, redownloading tick data, etc, and several other suggestions found on forums. I have had no luck.
I have tried the same EA on my other, slower PC, and it works fine, but the machine is much less powerful than this machine i bought just for optimizations.
Please advise on how I can resolve this.
The attached picture shows how crazy the optimizer results are.