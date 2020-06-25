how can i deactivate the EA thats on VPS?

morning guys, i have a question how can i deactivate the EA thats on VPS?
 
deattach EA from the chart of your home Metatrader, and make a synchronization with VPS after that (synchronize chart without EA).
 
Or you can simply right click on your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Stop server.

Later you can >> Start server and your EA will start working again.

That's a clever and easy way to control your automated trading from a distance (remote desktop app), you can even do that from your MQL5.com VPS subscriptions page: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
