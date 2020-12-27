How to Edit Ex4 File
Forex-Profit:No you can not edit it.
hi everybody.
i want to know how to edit EX4 robot file ???
achidayat:ok Thanks for info...
No you can not edit it.
No you can not edit it.
Forex-Profit:
hi everybody.
i want to know how to edit EX4 robot file ???
.ex4 is a compiled file, you are unable to edit those.
.mq4 is the source code file, this file you can edit.
Matija14:Run it.
If it's time limited...How to check that.
If it's time limited...How to check that.
Yeah but for example the EA could be working for another year and then stop...How can I know that won't happen?
Matija14:
Yeah but for example the EA could be working for another year and then stop...How can I know that won't happen?
Yeah but for example the EA could be working for another year and then stop...How can I know that won't happen?
Ask to the author
He might be lieing when selling it to me....How can I protect my self?
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hi everybody.
i want to know how to edit EX4 robot file ???