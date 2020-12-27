How to Edit Ex4 File

New comment
 

hi everybody.

i want to know how to edit EX4 robot file ??? 

 
Forex-Profit:

hi everybody.

i want to know how to edit EX4 robot file ??? 

No you can not edit it.
 
achidayat:
No you can not edit it.
ok Thanks for info...
 
Forex-Profit:

hi everybody.

i want to know how to edit EX4 robot file ??? 

.ex4 is a compiled file, you are unable to edit those.

.mq4 is the source code file, this file you can edit.

 
How do you know wether the .ex4 is limited? Can a moderator check that?
 
Matija14:
How do you know wether the .ex4 is limited? Can a moderator check that?
Check what ? An .ex4 is a compiled file. It's always "limited".
 
If it's time limited...How to check that.
 
Matija14:
If it's time limited...How to check that.
Run it.
 
Yeah but for example the EA could be working for another year and then stop...How can I know that won't happen?
 
Matija14:
Yeah but for example the EA could be working for another year and then stop...How can I know that won't happen?

Ask to the author

 
He might be lieing when selling it to me....How can I protect my self?
12
New comment