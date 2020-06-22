powerful computer or not
Not really.
You could try to get a faster connection and move to a different location closer to your broker's server.
Marco vd Heijden:thanks
Not really.
You could try to get a faster connection and move to a different location closer to your broker's server.
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Good morning all, I have a small question, I have my EA that works very well with the strategy tester but in reality it has bug it does not open a position when it should. my question is that an EA works better with a powerful computer or the power has no influence. thank you all
VS
I caricature but you get the idea