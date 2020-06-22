powerful computer or not

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Good morning all, I have a small question, I have my EA that works very well with the strategy tester but in reality it has bug it does not open a position when it should. my question is that an EA works better with a powerful computer or the power has no influence. thank you all

pc1


                                                                VS



pc2

I caricature but you get the idea
 

Not really.

You could try to get a faster connection and move to a different location closer to your broker's server.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Not really.

You could try to get a faster connection and move to a different location closer to your broker's server.

thanks
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Not really.

You could try to get a faster connection and move to a different location closer to your broker's server.

iam also facing the same problem...if i could get a vps thats close the brokers location would that help?
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