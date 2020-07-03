Looking for indicator

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I've been looking for an indicator I had a while ago on MT4 that shows multiple timeframe stochastic. I need a MT5 version of it.


 

Hello, Good Day Sir

I am Lateef Ibrahim by name. I am using MT5 PC and i couldn't find Market section on the Menu below the Chart window. Kindly help me to solve the issues.

 
Ibrahim Abdulateef:

Hello, Good Day Sir

I am Lateef Ibrahim by name. I am using MT5 PC and i couldn't find Market section on the Menu below the Chart window. Kindly help me to solve the issues.

Update/reinstall Internet Explorer on your computer to the latest possible version (I am having version 11 for example).
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