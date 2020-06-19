Line Studies - how to programatically change the color of a line?
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Hi,
in my chart I'm working with manually drawn trendlines lines (the MT4 build-in line objects).
To speed up the process I'd like to create an indicator that does:
- If I press the key "B" the line tool will be activated with a blue line
- If I press the key "R" with a red line
My question is, whether the line study tool could be initialized with a special color resp. thickness.
Here is my code - it draws the trend line, but I didn't find any possibility to customize it.
Does anybody know how to implement that?