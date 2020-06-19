Any idea code for drag and drop

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Hi,

Example See picture

Drag and Drop

I dun want drag and drop because too many codes to many chart windows many times....

I need straight one time 1 code match 1 chart window


Any idea code? I think relate to ChartOpen or etc?

 
  1. Your post is almost unintelligible. If you are using mechanical translation, you must use simple language structure. "dun" is not a English word; "I dun want" is meaningless.

  2. No code is required to add an indicator to your chart; just drag and drop.

  3. The template ordering for new charts is «EAname».tpl, (if tester) tester.tpl, (if offline chart) offline.tpl, and Default.tpl.

    Set your chart the way you want and save default template and then apply it onto all other charts.

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