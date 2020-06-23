strategy tester weekly bars count problem

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Hi,

I use mt5 and  have a problem with strategy tester.

The number of bars on the weekly chart shows only 1 year (54 bars) but I need 350 bars.

I can't start my all test for 6 years (with some tricks) because of I want to test just specific date.

500.000 bars defined in settings.

How can I solve this problem?


Thanx in advance.


weekly

 

any idea?


enginco:

Hi,

I use mt5 and  have a problem with strategy tester.

The number of bars on the weekly chart shows only 1 year (54 bars) but I need 350 bars.

I can't start my all test for 6 years (with some tricks) because of I want to test just specific date.

500.000 bars defined in settings.

How can I solve this problem?


Thanx in advance.



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