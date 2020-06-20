Click and move the label

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I used to able to click and move the label easily in MT4. In the MT5, it is hard to click and move becase I have to click a little dat at upper left coner.

Is there any way to select whole label in the MT5?

string name="TESTLABEL";
      
ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_TEXT,0,iTime(NULL,0,0),iClose(NULL,0,0));
ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arail");
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,30); 
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,true);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,true); 
ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,"AAA");
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed);

In MT4, the whole labe was selected

In MT5, I have to click a little dat at upper left coner to move the label

 

You mean a dot, not a dat.

And no there is no way to change it (except by coding something for it). It's how Metaquotes did it for MT5.

 
Sorry for my typo. Thank you for your response. 
I understood it is by design.
I will try coding in the future.
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