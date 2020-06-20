Click and move the label
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I used to able to click and move the label easily in MT4. In the MT5, it is hard to click and move becase I have to click a little dat at upper left coner.
Is there any way to select whole label in the MT5?
In MT4, the whole labe was selected
In MT5, I have to click a little dat at upper left coner to move the label