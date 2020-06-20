What has happened to the Financial news section?

It is usually below General, but it seems to have disappeared.
 
It was hidden by admins. I do not know the details.
I hope we will see this section once again later but with the other concept.
 
Keith Watford:
This sections is useless in a forum. Should be a separated section of the site. I didn't even notice it was not there
 

'Financial news' and 'Trading stocks, futures, options and other exchange instruments' should be merged due to their strong synergy. In any case, I find this type of information useless on this website. 

Not to mention that they are a copy/paste of third-party websites that the only thing they cause is to inform people where they can go to read them directly.

In synthesis, they do not contribute anything.

I think MQ should think and spend time on better things, like giving a better and faster service in the Service Desk and greater control in the Market, and a long etcetera.

An example; For when moderators can post FIXED threads in the forum? It would be nice if the first thing a new visitor saw were the forum rules, etc.

It is a request that has been on the table for a long time and it hurts to see how, however, they dedicate time to this type of nonsense.

