What has happened to the Financial news section?
I hope we will see this section once again later but with the other concept.
It is usually below General, but it seems to have disappeared.
'Financial news' and 'Trading stocks, futures, options and other exchange instruments' should be merged due to their strong synergy. In any case, I find this type of information useless on this website.
Not to mention that they are a copy/paste of third-party websites that the only thing they cause is to inform people where they can go to read them directly.
In synthesis, they do not contribute anything.
I think MQ should think and spend time on better things, like giving a better and faster service in the Service Desk and greater control in the Market, and a long etcetera.
An example; For when moderators can post FIXED threads in the forum? It would be nice if the first thing a new visitor saw were the forum rules, etc.
It is a request that has been on the table for a long time and it hurts to see how, however, they dedicate time to this type of nonsense.
