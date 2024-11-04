Signal Subscription
Hello Moderator,
Is there anyway to know the contact of those who subscribed to my MQL5 signal?
Thanks
Not personally, but you can send them a message that it will go into their MQL5.com PM inbox, through the What's new section of your signal.
First you go into the Edit option on the upper right side of your signal and then you go to News tab.
Eleni Anna Branou:Excellent, thanks a lot
First you go into the Edit option on the upper right side of your signal and then you go to News tab.
