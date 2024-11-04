Signal Subscription

Hello Moderator,

Is there anyway to know the contact of those who subscribed to my MQL5 signal?

Not personally, but you can send them a message that it will go into their MQL5.com PM inbox, through the What's new section of your signal.

 
Thanks Eleni,


I can not find any message tab in the What's new section.
would you please guide me how/


First you go into the Edit option on the upper right side of your signal and then you go to News tab.


 
Excellent,  thanks a lot
