Order Send Error 130 : Invalid Stops in BuyStop. Can someone help?
- Is pr above current ask by at least the minimum: MODE_STOPLEVEL * _Point or SymbolInfoInteger(SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL).
Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial
On some ECN type brokers the value might be zero (broker doesn't know.) Use a minimum of two (2) PIPs.
- Is LotSize adjusted to a multiple of LotStep and check against min and max. If that is not a power of 1/10 then NormalizeDouble is wrong. Do it right.
- Some brokers don't allow expiration time. Try zero.
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So I get this error in Backtesting:
And this is my code, I want to add a BuyStop at High Price from Previous Candle:
I already read this forum, so I'm quite understand that I need add some points above the iHigh. I already tried many ways to no avail. Anyway, some (60%) of the buystops worked out.
What I need to add in this code? Anyway, I'm using ECN Broker.