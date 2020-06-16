Arbitration has not responded

New comment
 

Hello !

The arbitration has not responded for 10 days

1. https://www.mql5.com/en/job/121019/discussion?id=567391

2. https://www.mql5.com/en/job/121504/discussion?id=569657


 
Please write to Here.
Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Contact the technical support or the web site administrator. Here you can write your messages and see the history of your requests even if you are not registered on the web site. All messages are private and available only to you.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Please write to Here.

Thanks !

Yes, I wrote but they did not answer

New comment