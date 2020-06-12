signal provider not matching symbol name EURUSD_SB even though there's only one match
Posting here in case anyone is able to help. I've subscribed to a signal provider which has tried to place a deal on "EURUSD" and in my journal it shows the message "deal....EURUSD....skipped as no symbol found". I checked and the symbol name provided by my broker is EURUSD_SB. The reason is that it's a UK spread betting account and when I contacted the broker about it they advised that the naming convention was due to regulatory requirements. When I contacted mt5 help desk they advised that it should automatically look at the first 6 characters of the symbol to find a match and as long as there isn't more than one symbol with the same first 6 characters it should automatically match it. I checked it by searching in the "click to add" box of the "market watch" panel and when I searched that way there was definitely only one symbol starting with those 6 characters. I've contacted support again, but if anyone here has experienced this and knows whats going on I would appreciate any advice. Thanks in advice.
MQL5 signal copying mapping usually works for small suffix variations like EURUSD. or EURUSDm, but your broker's symbol is much more different, so it seems that you can't copy the signal with this broker.
Contact the signal provider for sugested broker/server setups and move your signal subscription to the new broker here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Posting here in case anyone is able to help. I've subscribed to a signal provider which has tried to place a deal on "EURUSD" and in my journal it shows the message "deal....EURUSD....skipped as no symbol found". I checked and the symbol name provided by my broker is EURUSD_SB. The reason is that it's a UK spread betting account and when I contacted the broker about it they advised that the naming convention was due to regulatory requirements. When I contacted mt5 help desk they advised that it should automatically look at the first 6 characters of the symbol to find a match and as long as there isn't more than one symbol with the same first 6 characters it should automatically match it. I checked it by searching in the "click to add" box of the "market watch" panel and when I searched that way there was definitely only one symbol starting with those 6 characters. I've contacted support again, but if anyone here has experienced this and knows whats going on I would appreciate any advice. Thanks in advice.