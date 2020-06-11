why can'ti place orders.....please coders
New code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Strategy1.mq5 | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //--- CTrade m_trade; // object of CTrade class //--- input parameters input double InpVolume = 1.0; // Lot size //--- //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Class and function definitions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMyTrade : public CObject { public: CMyTrade(); ~CMyTrade(); //--- check BUY Signal and open BUY position void BuySignal(void); //--- check SELL Signal and open SELL position void SellSignal(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMyTrade::CMyTrade() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dectructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMyTrade::~CMyTrade() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buy Signal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMyTrade::BuySignal(void) { //--- position and signal details if(PositionSelect(Symbol())) return; //--- array to hold the bars data MqlRates bar[]; CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),0,7,bar); //--- check buy signal bool buy_signal=((bar[3].open < bar[2].open && bar[3].close < bar[2].close)&& (bar[2].open < bar[1].open && bar[2].close < bar[1].close)&& (bar[1].open < bar[0].open && bar[1].close < bar[0].close)); if(buy_signal) { double price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); double sl = bar[2].low; double tp = price + ((price - sl) * 3); m_trade.Buy(InpVolume,Symbol(),price,sl,tp,"Long"); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sell Signal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMyTrade::SellSignal(void) { //--- position and signal details if(PositionSelect(Symbol())) return; //--- array to hold the bars data MqlRates bar[]; CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),0,7,bar); //--- check sell signal bool sell_signal=((bar[3].open > bar[2].open && bar[3].close > bar[2].close)&& (bar[2].open > bar[1].open && bar[2].close > bar[1].close)&& (bar[1].open > bar[0].open && bar[1].close > bar[0].close)); if(sell_signal) { double price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); double sl = bar[2].high; double tp = price + ((sl - price) * 3.0); m_trade.Sell(InpVolume,Symbol(),price,sl,tp,"Short"); } } //--- CMyTrade m_mytrade; // object of CMyTrade class //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- m_mytrade.BuySignal(); m_mytrade.SellSignal(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
i appreciate man...but the strategy still does not place trades
i appreciate man...but the strategy still does not place trades
The code that I have provided is working.
He definitely opens up BUY positions.
And as for the SELL positions, you need to slightly change the signal parameter.
And in general - learn to use a strategy tester before saying: "Something does not work for me" :)
Add: SELL positions Open, but very rarely.
- www.mql5.com
One more note: you get OHLC data into the bar array, but you completely forget to expand the array
ArraySetAsSeries(bar,true);
Version 1.001:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Strategy1.mq5 | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.001" //--- #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //--- CTrade m_trade; // object of CTrade class //--- input parameters input double InpVolume = 1.0; // Lot size //--- //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Class and function definitions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMyTrade : public CObject { public: CMyTrade(); ~CMyTrade(); //--- check BUY Signal and open BUY position void BuySignal(void); //--- check SELL Signal and open SELL position void SellSignal(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMyTrade::CMyTrade() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dectructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMyTrade::~CMyTrade() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buy Signal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMyTrade::BuySignal(void) { //--- position and signal details if(PositionSelect(Symbol())) return; //--- array to hold the bars data MqlRates bar[]; ArraySetAsSeries(bar,true); CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),0,7,bar); //--- check buy signal bool buy_signal=((bar[3].open < bar[2].open && bar[3].close < bar[2].close)&& (bar[2].open < bar[1].open && bar[2].close < bar[1].close)&& (bar[1].open < bar[0].open && bar[1].close < bar[0].close)); if(buy_signal) { double price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); double sl = bar[2].low; double tp = price + ((price - sl) * 3); m_trade.Buy(InpVolume,Symbol(),price,sl,tp,"Long"); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sell Signal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMyTrade::SellSignal(void) { //--- position and signal details if(PositionSelect(Symbol())) return; //--- array to hold the bars data MqlRates bar[]; ArraySetAsSeries(bar,true); CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),0,7,bar); //--- check sell signal bool sell_signal=((bar[3].open > bar[2].open && bar[3].close > bar[2].close)&& (bar[2].open > bar[1].open && bar[2].close > bar[1].close)&& (bar[1].open > bar[0].open && bar[1].close > bar[0].close)); if(sell_signal) { double price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); double sl = bar[2].high; double tp = price + ((sl - price) * 3.0); m_trade.Sell(InpVolume,Symbol(),price,sl,tp,"Short"); } } //--- CMyTrade m_mytrade; // object of CMyTrade class //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- m_mytrade.BuySignal(); m_mytrade.SellSignal(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ok man thanks...but if i may ask how do u use the strategy tester on this EA?
I run this code from the MetaEditor.
My settings
My actions:
You have been warned about duplicating topics. You can expect a ban if you continue to do so.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
the strategy codes without compilation errors but won't place orders in live or strategy tester... pls someone help