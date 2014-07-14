MetaEditor not found
don't worry you can launch once more or click metaEditor.exe directly
I tried it several times and doesn't work. It was the first thing what I've done when it showed me that MetaEditor not found.
I said it you in a comment above that I tried it to do this action you sent me in your comment. When I try to lunch MetaEditor in Metatrader folder, it completely doesn't react and nothing run. I tried to run as administrator but nothing work. If you do not have any other possible idea how to solve this problem, I thank you for your effort.
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Hello guys,
I need your help. When I run MetaTrader 5 and try to lunch MetaEditor, after a few moment in the journal will appear "MetaEditor not found". I don't get it why it is possible because a day before I launched MetaEditor normally as always and day after it doesn't work. I did install or unnistall nothing and MetaEditor.exe is in the same directory as always is. I use Windows 7 Professional 64-bit, Service Pack 1 and Metatrader is Build 965. I appreciate any help and advice.
Thank you very much in advance.
Lukas