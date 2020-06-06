How do I add a dashboard indicator to a robot?
-
if(Volume[0]<=1)
For a new bar test, Bars is unreliable (a refresh/reconnect can change number of bars on chart,) volume is unreliable (miss ticks,) Price is unreliable (duplicate prices and The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum.) Always use time.
I disagree with making a new bar function, because it can only be called once per tick. A variable can be tested multiple times.
New candle - MQL4 programming forum #3 2014.04.04
- On your objects list, try list all. Then you can get their names, and text/color.
- Naqibjan: this is my cod:Naqibjan: tanks for All.
-
For a new bar test, Bars is unreliable (a refresh/reconnect can change number of bars on chart,) volume is unreliable (miss ticks,) Price is unreliable (duplicate prices and The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum.) Always use time.
I disagree with making a new bar function, because it can only be called once per tick. A variable can be tested multiple times.
New candle - MQL4 programming forum #3 2014.04.04
- On your objects list, try list all. Then you can get their names, and text/color.
thank you
I am very beginner in programming
I will solve the problems you mentioned
But my main problem is using this indicator (FX Eagle Dashboard)
Because the header doesn't have color, I don't know how I can add this indicator to my codes.
I ask your friends for clear help
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
H there ,
I want full help from programming professors.
I am trying to make EA from Fx Eagle Indicator ,
My EA working on Moving average fine
this is my cod:
but this indicator include scanner to ignore the Fake indicator signal , how can I add the condition to check the scanner as well before open the position.
tanks for All.