Having an issue
Please help me out guys.
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
How can I fix this notification
Files:
IMG_20200605_144637.jpg 7723 kb
Log your terminal into MQL5 with your community account credentials and download the application directly into the terminal from the market tab.
Hi Nazeer
As "Marco vd Heijden" advised,launch your MT4/5 terminal,login with your ID and look in (search) the market what suits you,buy and or rent it,it will goes direct in your terminal in market folder,shown in pic
PS : Always try in your first attempt for any of your query with well described explanations where possible with clear and clean picture/s for to avoid ignored,overlooked and for best possible advices and help by experts
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register