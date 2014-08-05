Indicators: Aku Rapopo
Hi all,
just want to share the use of the indicator on real trading, for those who curious or already have question, fell free to discuss it here, i will do my best on my spare time to reply.
regards,
in M15 Time frame we use 96 period to observe 'daily view" perspective....
by observing on those three views we can made decision on our trading.....
Thank You!!!
so, bagaimana aturan untuk open posisi?
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Aku Rapopo:
The indicator calculates and draws the highest, lowest and median point of certain period.
Author: Slamet Hardiyanto