Indicators: Aku Rapopo

New comment
 

Aku Rapopo:

The indicator calculates and draws the highest, lowest and median point of certain period.

Aku Rapopo indicator

Author: Slamet Hardiyanto

 

Hi all,

 just want to share the use of the indicator on real trading, for those who curious or already have question, fell free to discuss it here, i will do my best on my spare time to reply.

regards,


Gold_Specialistview sample....another samplehere is another one

 

another......

in H4 time frame, we use 120 candle period to observe "the monthly view" perspective....

 
and on H1 time frame we use 120 period to observe the "weekly view"..... perspective
 

in M15 Time frame we use 96 period to observe 'daily view" perspective....

by observing on those three views we can made decision on our trading.....

 
Thank You!!!
 
so, bagaimana aturan untuk open posisi?
New comment