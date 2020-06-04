Nasdaq-100 index hits record high

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Nasdaq-100 index hits record high

The Nasdaq-100 index rose to a record high on Thursday, becoming the first major U.S. stock index to fully erase its losses from the coronavirus pandemic sell-off.


The index, which is made up of the 100-largest nonfinancial stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, traded 0.3% higher. Shares of eBay and United Airlines were among the best performers in the Nasdaq 100, gaining 6.2% and 4.1%, respectively. Amazon, Tesla, Netflix and Costco — shares that have led the index’s run back to record levels — also traded higher.

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Nasdaq-100 index hits record high, erasing losses from coronavirus pandemic
Nasdaq-100 index hits record high, erasing losses from coronavirus pandemic
  • 2020.06.04
  • Fred Imbert and Thomas Franck
  • www.msn.com
The Nasdaq-100 index rose to a record high on Thursday, becoming the first major U.S. stock index to fully erase its losses from the coronavirus pandemic sell-off. The index, which is made up of the 100-largest nonfinancial stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, traded 0.3% higher. Shares of eBay and United Airlines were among the best performers in...
 
NQ futures didn't break, yet. Still 20 points under the ATH.
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