Nasdaq-100 index hits record high
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Nasdaq-100 index hits record high
The Nasdaq-100 index rose to a record high on Thursday, becoming the first major U.S. stock index to fully erase its losses from the coronavirus pandemic sell-off.
The index, which is made up of the 100-largest nonfinancial stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, traded 0.3% higher. Shares of eBay and United Airlines were among the best performers in the Nasdaq 100, gaining 6.2% and 4.1%, respectively. Amazon, Tesla, Netflix and Costco — shares that have led the index’s run back to record levels — also traded higher.
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