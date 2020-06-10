Nasdaq touches a new record high
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Nasdaq touches a new record high
The stock market finished lower on Tuesday—although the Nasdaq Composite rallied to a new record high—a day after the S&P 500 turned positive for 2020 and fully recouped its losses from the selloff caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nasdaq briefly climbed above 10,000 for the first time ever—as tech stocks like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft rose to new record highs.
Stocks that would benefit from a reopening—including airlines, retailers and cruise operators—moved lower on Tuesday, after having led the market’s comeback in recent weeks.
source..