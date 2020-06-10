Nasdaq touches a new record high

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Nasdaq touches a new record high


The stock market finished lower on Tuesday—although the Nasdaq Composite rallied to a new record high—a day after the S&P 500 turned positive for 2020 and fully recouped its losses from the selloff caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nasdaq briefly climbed above 10,000 for the first time ever—as tech stocks like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft rose to new record highs.

Stocks that would benefit from a reopening—including airlines, retailers and cruise operators—moved lower on Tuesday, after having led the market’s comeback in recent weeks.

source..

Nasdaq Hits Record High As Amazon, Apple Shares Jump
Nasdaq Hits Record High As Amazon, Apple Shares Jump
  • 2020.06.09
  • Sergei Klebnikov
  • www.forbes.com
The stock market finished lower on Tuesday—although the Nasdaq Composite rallied to a new record high—a day after the S&P 500 turned positive for 2020 and fully recouped its losses from the selloff caused by the coronavirus pandemic. KEY FACTS The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, around 300 points, on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 was...
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