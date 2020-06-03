vps migrate button grayed out

unable to migrate vps, no whee to contact for this issue. status for vps is stopped. why cant I migrate? 

thanks in advance

 
Try to logout and re-login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

Then restart your computer and terminal and try again.

If this doesn't work, try to change your MQL5 VP server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

If you still have a problem, try from another computer.

This is not a MQL5 problem, but a computer configuration one, because the members that have this problem, manage to solve it by using another computer.

 
thanks again Eleni. I tried everything you said except there is no settings symbol under subscription to change my server, the recommended server for my broker should work anyhow. my computer is brand new and fits all requirements. Im hoping to get refund because another computer is not a option for me and would make my life more difficult. I am hoping to get a refund. I haven't used my vps and just started on June 1st. this is really been frustrating. I watched all videos and something is wrong somewhere.
 
I found the settings to change server but it still doesn't work. here are screenshots
I found the settings to change server but it still doesn't work. here are screenshots

