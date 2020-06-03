vps migrate button grayed out
unable to migrate vps, no whee to contact for this issue. status for vps is stopped. why cant I migrate?
thanks in advance
Try to logout and re-login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
Then restart your computer and terminal and try again.
If this doesn't work, try to change your MQL5 VP server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
If you still have a problem, try from another computer.
This is not a MQL5 problem, but a computer configuration one, because the members that have this problem, manage to solve it by using another computer.
I found the settings to change server but it still doesn't work. here are screenshots
