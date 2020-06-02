Signal not copying trades us30
I am subscribed to a signal that has us30 and my broker have it as ws30. So the the trades doesn't copy, is there anyway to manually configure it ?
Many thanks in advance
8895352:
Usually these suffixes in intruments are mapped and trades are copied correctly.
When this doesn't happen, you should ask the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups and move your signal subscription there: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
