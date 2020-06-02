Trade modification error I can't solve
what error ?
There is a trade modification error from the trailing stop loss function
Adam Woods:
What is the error and where is it in the code?
It is an order modify error from the trailing stop loss
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trailing Stop Function breakout trade | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void RegularTrail() { for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderMagicNumber()==magic) if(OrderType()==OP_BUY && enableBuyTrail()==true) { if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>WhenToTrail*pips) if(OrderStopLoss()<Bid-TrailAmount*pips) if(!OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-(TrailAmount*pips),OrderTakeProfit(),0,CLR_NONE)) { int err=GetLastError(); Print("Encountered an error during modification!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err)); }//ordermodify }//buy order else if(OrderType()==OP_SELL && enableSellTrail()==true) { if(OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>WhenToTrail*pips) if(OrderStopLoss()>Ask+TrailAmount*pips || OrderStopLoss()==0) if(!OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+(TrailAmount*pips),OrderTakeProfit(),0,CLR_NONE)) { int err=GetLastError(); Print("Encountered an error during modification!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err)); }//ordermodiy }//sell order }//select an order else {//in case it fails to select an order. int err=GetLastError(); Print("Encountered an error during order selection in: "+__FUNCTION__+"!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err)); } }//for loop }
Adam Woods:
What is the error?????????
Adam Woods:
first of all you need to check values, your trailing points and broker's stoplevel
then you need to write down what is error ( in your journal tab )
Ye sorry this is the journal error
- Start with identifying which line gives you the message.
Print("Encountered an error during modification!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err) ); // 267 Print("Encountered an error during modification!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err) ); // 280 Print("Encountered an error during modification!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err) ); // 296 Print("Encountered an error during modification!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err)); // 336 Print("Encountered an error during modification!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err)); // 346 Print("Encountered an error during modification!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err)); // 398 Print("Encountered an error during modification!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err)); // 410
-
Use the debugger or print out your variables, including _LastError and prices and find out why. Do you really expect us to debug your code for you?
