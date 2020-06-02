MT5 Bug: can't show realtime history on charts
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, it seems like I don't have this option available at all in my MT5 (already re-installed everything, it's still not there):
https://prnt.sc/srvibh
This is how it looks to me:
https://prnt.sc/srvqle
Could anyone help me with this? I would appreciate it very much.