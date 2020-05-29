Additional FOREX Pairs

Just downloaded MT5 on a new PC and it only lets me open charts for 4 FOREX pairs.

How do I get chart data for additional pairs?  Specifically NZD/USD

 
jbatt3:

right click


 

Thanks!  That worked!

