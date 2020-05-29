Additional FOREX Pairs
jbatt3:
Just downloaded MT5 on a new PC and it only lets me open charts for 4 FOREX pairs.
How do I get chart data for additional pairs? Specifically NZD/USD
right click
Thanks! That worked!
