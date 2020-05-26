VPS connecting issue
I want to connect to HantecMarkets server. It always worked good previously, but today it suddenly goes error, cannot connect to the broker server.
when it selected server hongkong as the fastest one, everything is fine. But today it suddenly select japan as the prime one, it sucks. I cannot point it to choose the hongkong one.
what can I do now? How can I let it select back to the hongkong one?
Logout and re-login into your MQL5 account, restart your computer and MT4 terminal and try again.
If the problem persists, change your MQL5 VP server here and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I will try it straight away
Thanks for your support and help.
