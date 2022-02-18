How do you Logout from MARKET inside MT4 Application ?
Brian Anthony Abanto:
you mean the community right?...
Leave login credential fields blank and hit ok
i need to log out so that i can start afresh
Agnes Kipingor #:You can log out from the Community and from the services (Signals and the Market) in case you log out from Community tab of Metatrader.
If you did not fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login (agneskipingor) and foum password so you do not need to log out because you did not log it to log out.
