What does on tester result mean?

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Dear experienced traders

I'm optimizing an EA, do you know what does on tester result mean?

Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky

 

 
with OnTester() in your own EA, you can define your own metric (value) to be used as optimization rank by Strategy Tester.


 
Soewono Effendi:
with OnTester() in your own EA, you can define your own metric (value) to be used as optimization rank by Strategy Tester.


Thank you, Soewono!

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