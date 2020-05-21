What does on tester result mean?
with OnTester() in your own EA, you can define your own metric (value) to be used as optimization rank by Strategy Tester.
Soewono Effendi:
with OnTester() in your own EA, you can define your own metric (value) to be used as optimization rank by Strategy Tester.
with OnTester() in your own EA, you can define your own metric (value) to be used as optimization rank by Strategy Tester.
Thank you, Soewono!
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Dear experienced traders
I'm optimizing an EA, do you know what does on tester result mean?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky