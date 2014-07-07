indicators

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When I add some indicators they do not appear in the MT4 window, why?
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/152223
MT4 Indicators from mql5.com won't show up in my mt4 platform - MQL4 forum
  • www.mql5.com
MT4 Indicators from mql5.com won't show up in my mt4 platform - MQL4 forum
 

You might have place in the wrong folder

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