get the previous object on chart
Abubakar Saidu: how to get the previous object on chart — this code not getting the previous object
- There are two types of arrows.
- Buffers of type arrow. View (Alt+V) → Data Window (Control+D) If you see your "main indicator" and a
value where there is an arrow, then read the buffer, (using iCustom) and do what you want with it.
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum
- Otherwise, it is drawing arrow objects. Charts (Alt+C) → Objects → Objects List (Control+B).
Find the corresponding object and find the naming pattern. Then you can get all appropriate objects and their values.
Object Functions
- Buffers of type arrow. View (Alt+V) → Data Window (Control+D) If you see your "main indicator" and a value where there is an arrow, then read the buffer, (using iCustom) and do what you want with it.
- Your code assumes objects. It is "getting the previous object." It is getting all objects (with the prefix "Arrowbuy".)
- You need to also filter by the object's time, and keep only the latest two.
Hi.. Thanks for your feedback
am i calling the previous object on chart correctly
static int last_i = -1; for(int i = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW)-1; i>= 0; i--) { string n = ObjectName(ChartID(), i, -1, OBJ_ARROW); if ((int)ObjectGetInteger(ChartID(),n, OBJPROP_TIME)>0 && StringFind(n, "Arrow_Buy") == 0) conb=true; }
Abubakar Saidu:am i calling the previous object on chart correctly
That's not what your code is doing.
- It processes all arrows with the proper prefix.
- When to you ever expect the arrow time to be zero?
- You are still not "keep only the latest two."
ah.. am confused on how to arrange it perfect this is my first time handling toughly with Objects codes
void OnTick() { int total = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW); //-- int i_last_buy = FindLastBuyIndex(233); int i_last_sell = FindLastSellIndex(234); string s_last_buy = (string)ObjectName(ChartID(), i_last_buy, -1, OBJ_ARROW); string s_last_sell = (string)ObjectName(ChartID(), i_last_sell, -1, OBJ_ARROW); datetime t_last_buy = (int)ObjectGetInteger(ChartID(), s_last_buy, OBJPROP_TIME); datetime t_last_sell =(int) ObjectGetInteger(ChartID(), s_last_sell, OBJPROP_TIME); double conb=false,cons=false; for(int iObj=ObjectsTotal()-1; iObj >= 0; iObj--) { string on = ObjectName(iObj); if (StringFind(on, "Arrow_buy") == 0) conb=true; if (StringFind(on, "Arrow_sell") == 0) cons=true; } if(buysignal() && t_last_buy == 0 && conb==true) { /// buying/// } if(sellsignal() && t_last_sell == 0 && cons==true) { /// buying/// } } int FindLastBuyIndex(int cd) { static int offset = 0; static int last_i = -1; for(int i = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW)-1; i>= 0; i--) { string n = ObjectName(ChartID(), i, -1, OBJ_ARROW); int code = (int)ObjectGetInteger(ChartID(), n, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE); if(code == cd) { offset = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW) - i; //algo2 = true; last_i = i; return i; } } return -1; } int FindLastSellIndex(int cd) { for(int i = ObjectsTotal(OBJ_ARROW)-1; i>= 0; i--) { string n = ObjectName(ChartID(), i, -1, OBJ_ARROW); int code = (int)ObjectGetInteger(ChartID(), n, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE); if(code == cd) { return i; } } return -1; }
Hi.. could anyone help mw with the above code.. i cant get it work..
Thanks
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hello.. please how to get the previous object on chart
this code not getting the previous object