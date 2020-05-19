optimalisation run freezes after x passes
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hi
i build EA and want to find best combination of SL and TP.
So for that i do optimalisation run in MT4.
But after 12/42 runs, system stops/seems to freeze.
See screenshots.
What can be the problem?
Kind regards,
Ronald