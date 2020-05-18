buying and selling stocks in Thailand?

How to buy and sell stocks in Thailand?
 
airkieth:
How to buy and sell stocks in Thailand?
It does not matter where to sell and to buy (in Thailand or in any other country).
It matters the brokers which are proposing to sell and to buy the stocks of selected country.
Because the symbols are related to the broker.
 

Example with one broker (you can find more brokers for example) -


